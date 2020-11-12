Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –After six years in the making, a new youth development complex is open.

The Tom Fontaine Complex in Macon, is now the home of a multipurpose field named after a late Macon coach who passed two years ago.

“Mr. Vernon Sinclair was my little league Baseball coach and he’s the guy that’s influenced my life more than anybody by just simply being there for me,” said Macon RBI’s Jeff Battcher.

“He was just a good person that had a big heart and wanted to give an opportunity to any child,” said Sinclair Sr. daughter, Sherron Tullos.

The new complex on Anthony Road will be used as a facility for afterschool youth recreational programs and Macon RBI, an initiative created by the United Way of Central Georgia.

“One of the only synthetic turf fields that’s going to be open to the public in Middle Georgia,” said Battcher.

According to Macon-Bibb Mayor Elect, Lester Miller, the mission of the new field is to give youth a safe place to play, learn and grow.

“It’s going to change lives. We talk about the crime we have here in Macon-Bibb County, think about the violence. This is a bright spot, this is a life changing event and I’m looking forward to watching our children grow,” said Miller.

Battcher says the synthetic surface on the field can drain in just 20 minutes after raining. He says it’s designed for soccer, baseball, softball and more. Battcher wants everyone to know the field is open to everyone.

The complex was roughly $1.6 million to build.