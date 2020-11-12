Southwest-Bleckley County football game canceled

Montezz Allen
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tonight’s football game between Southwest and Bleckley County at the Ed Defore Sports Complex has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

No positive cases have been confirmed, but someone has displayed symptoms within the Patriots program.

The Royals announced the news on social media Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Patriots staff notified the Royals.  

Rescheduling of game

The game was set to kick off at 7 p.m. No word on whether the game will be rescheduled.

Also, all of Southwest’s football and basketball practices have been canceled until further notice.

Montezz Allen
