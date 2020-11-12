UPDATE (Thursday, November 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
15425
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 12, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/12/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 380,190 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 12. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1201 6470.56 38 106
Atkinson 498 5978.39 8 68
Bacon 646 5664.68 18 50
Baker 102 3273.43 6 21
Baldwin 2405 5413.25 68 174
Banks 630 3152.84 9 80
Barrow 2810 3252.95 56 284
Bartow 3961 3575.85 97 347
Ben Hill 905 5437.07 35 94
Berrien 512 2656.15 16 28
Bibb 6916 4545.51 212 923
Bleckley 526 4097.21 28 35
Brantley 495 2577.86 13 43
Brooks 555 3528.96 26 54
Bryan 1342 3428.98 16 101
Bulloch 3190 4014.24 34 149
Burke 933 4175.99 12 92
Butts 796 3161.99 44 60
Calhoun 281 4448.31 10 51
Camden 1534 2844.74 18 77
Candler 567 5232.08 26 46
Carroll 3669 3054.47 81 205
Catoosa 1666 2422.53 25 87
Charlton 662 4995.85 11 31
Chatham 9889 3384.6 198 865
Chattahoochee 1893 17610.94 1 15
Chattooga 1045 4219.49 30 74
Cherokee 7913 2967.93 109 565
Clarke 6171 4755.01 50 262
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8950 2935.99 187 735
Clinch 478 7181.49 13 35
Cobb 23547 2978.42 480 2056
Coffee 2401 5578.27 67 350
Colquitt 2185 4813.52 41 173
Columbia 4796 3023.37 69 211
Cook 668 3830.93 16 64
Coweta 3132 2060.51 63 157
Crawford 204 1668.3 6 28
Crisp 691 3100.18 25 89
Dade 428 2648.19 6 24
Dawson 962 3560.19 11 90
Decatur 1362 5174.38 39 105
DeKalb 23112 2913.94 421 2469
Dodge 675 3311.26 30 58
Dooly 397 2962.69 18 59
Dougherty 3358 3735.05 195 683
Douglas 4430 2916.28 78 482
Early 580 5716.54 36 44
Echols 249 6273.62 2 10
Effingham 1945 3037.83 29 122
Elbert 830 4381.1 14 66
Emanuel 1259 5555.07 42 91
Evans 496 4641.15 7 47
Fannin 872 3313.07 30 77
Fayette 2315 1969.48 59 140
Floyd 4466 4469.75 66 351
Forsyth 5218 2066.48 56 392
Franklin 1032 4423.68 19 74
Fulton 33335 3032.71 649 2753
Gilmer 1111 3536.3 27 98
Glascock 56 1851.24 2 5
Glynn 3913 4547.51 107 331
Gordon 2698 4647.8 53 152
Grady 898 3659.33 26 103
Greene 603 3221.67 26 61
Gwinnett 32860 3383.63 472 2972
Habersham 1970 4301.31 77 245
Hall 11361 5505.72 188 1166
Hancock 426 5199.56 45 66
Haralson 760 2473.8 17 35
Harris 891 2566.84 26 94
Hart 645 2470.6 19 76
Heard 260 2101.86 7 18
Henry 6802 2835.75 124 314
Houston 3912 2491.1 98 408
Irwin 375 3975.41 11 41
Jackson 2712 3630.52 46 225
Jasper 256 1802.94 4 21
Jeff Davis 821 5419.86 27 74
Jefferson 889 5805.52 36 88
Jenkins 481 5608.68 33 68
Johnson 444 4595.8 25 64
Jones 683 2388.86 17 55
Lamar 470 2429.32 21 50
Lanier 328 3168.78 7 16
Laurens 2124 4490.87 103 185
Lee 769 2565.81 32 111
Liberty 1380 2229.26 28 122
Lincoln 256 3150.77 8 28
Long 291 1461.21 5 18
Lowndes 4739 4020.26 91 224
Lumpkin 1120 3313.41 19 109
Macon 265 2040.34 13 53
Madison 881 2919.44 12 71
Marion 211 2544.31 10 23
McDuffie 741 3431.03 18 81
McIntosh 329 2258.53 7 35
Meriwether 618 2940.06 19 84
Miller 336 5829.29 2 19
Mitchell 875 3967.17 47 157
Monroe 816 2942.98 59 92
Montgomery 375 4065.48 9 27
Morgan 557 2910.44 6 44
Murray 1283 3186.71 13 82
Muscogee 6594 3441.08 182 710
Newton 3081 2742.23 101 322
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15263 0 198 688
Oconee 926 2218.65 34 75
Oglethorpe 450 2952.76 13 49
Paulding 3478 2015.74 70 169
Peach 844 3083.11 26 109
Pickens 885 2639.43 12 73
Pierce 715 3658.22 26 87
Pike 415 2200.42 12 35
Polk 1851 4256.93 30 153
Pulaski 351 3222.25 24 40
Putnam 864 3947.91 28 76
Quitman 43 1874.46 1 7
Rabun 467 2749.32 11 57
Randolph 344 5093.28 30 60
Richmond 8624 4264.24 192 659
Rockdale 2312 2434.71 44 304
Schley 118 2236.97 2 16
Screven 461 3316.55 11 47
Seminole 434 5331.7 11 34
Spalding 1732 2506.15 67 220
Stephens 1350 5127.62 45 138
Stewart 571 9316.36 17 81
Sumter 982 3340.25 69 206
Talbot 194 3150.37 8 28
Taliaferro 32 1960.78 0 2
Tattnall 980 3856.6 19 72
Taylor 250 3141.49 13 35
Telfair 508 3247.25 25 48
Terrell 346 4086.45 32 74
Thomas 1663 3742.88 73 178
Tift 2050 5020.82 67 253
Toombs 1558 5774.01 59 122
Towns 493 4096.73 16 63
Treutlen 319 4671.25 13 33
Troup 3140 4459.34 115 352
Turner 353 4370.98 25 53
Twiggs 232 2869.16 11 54
Union 966 3812.91 31 105
Unknown 1919 0 5 34
Upson 873 3322.3 71 99
Walker 2157 3098.69 47 101
Walton 2509 2618.62 74 242
Ware 1809 5045.6 67 205
Warren 174 3339.73 6 28
Washington 909 4477.39 15 52
Wayne 1317 4393.81 39 126
Webster 45 1764.71 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 18 23
White 1082 3407.02 26 119
Whitfield 6383 6098.1 71 315
Wilcox 262 2980.66 25 53
Wilkes 337 3365.29 7 40
Wilkinson 388 4350.26 18 67
Worth 616 3058.29 35 104
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,149,094 (3,807,413 reported molecular tests; 341,681 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 380,190* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 32,947 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,403 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleGeorgia State Senator David Lucas tests positive for COVID-19
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!