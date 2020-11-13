Baldwin County School District graduation rate exceeds state percentage

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County School District announced an 85 percent graduation rate for the 2019-2020 school year.

This exceeds Georgia’s graduation rate. It shows continuous progress in the school district’s goal to increase the percentage of graduating high school students.

Furthermore, the Baldwin County School District has shown a graduation rate increase by 19 percentage points since 2014.

“We are making steady progress and seeing a greater percentage of our students graduating from high school with more options. I am very proud to see that our graduation rate continues to outpace the state,” stated Superintendent Dr. Noris Price. “Our teachers, administrators, and support staff, in partnership with parents and community members, have been working tirelessly over the past several years to make sure that every student gets the education they deserve and the success of our graduation rate shows their hard work is paying off.”

The Baldwin County School District also took a comprehensive approach in continuing to increase the graduation rate.

The focus

The district focused on:

content mastery

research-based teaching strategies

dual enrollment

positive behavioral support systems

flexible scheduling

community partnerships that create learning opportunities which allow students to achieve goals for a successful life

“Graduating seniors in the class of 2020 were faced with unforeseen challenges,” Price said. “But they met those challenges head-on with the determination and motivation to earn their high school diploma during a global pandemic.”

Georgia’s graduation rate for 2020 is 83.8 percent — an all-time high.