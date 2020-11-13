Coroner reports murder-suicide investigation in east Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports he is on the scene of a murder-suicide investigation in east Macon.
Jones identified the victims as 31-year-old Sidney Bishop and 19-year-old Diamond Purvis.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area between Majestic Lane and Hitchcock Road at 10 a.m.
Jones says he received a call about two shooting victims in the King’s Park subdivision.
Deputies say a man reportedly was walking the wooded trail that runs between Kings Park Subdivision and Hitchcock Road. The man found an unresponsive Purvis and Bishop laying on the trail.
Deputies say the man called the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say both Bishop and Purvis had gunshot wounds.
Deputies say that Bishop shot Purvis once and then turned the gun on himself in a murder/suicide.
Jones says the victims lived together as a couple in the 3500 block of Kings Court.
Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
