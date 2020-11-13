Deputies investigate possible murder/suicide

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Two people died Friday after deputies say the incident appears as a possible murder/suicide.

Officials say they found a man and his teenage girlfriend, dead from gunshot wounds in a wooded area between Majestic Lane and Hitchcock Road.

Deputies arrived at an east Macon neighborhood around 10 a.m. in response to a shooting.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it appears 31-year-old Sidney Bishop shot and killed his 19-year old girlfriend Diamond Purvis, then turned the gun on himself.

According to the Deputy Director for Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia, Jamie Bormann, one in four women and one in nine men will experience domestic violence.

“Georgia was ranked 22nd I believe this year out of all 50 states for its rate of men killing women but we have in years past been even higher. We were 10 I believe a year before,” said Jamie Bormann. Domestic violence is a pervasive problem that affects all communities and can affect anybody.”

Bormann says there are many forms of domestic violence. Not all incidents are physical or fatal.

“An abusive partner may be slowly moving their victim away from their support systems, controlling who they are allowed to go around, who they are allowed to talk to,” said Bormann.

She says another way an abuser can maintain control of the relationship: financial control.

“So that they are not able to leave as easily. So that they have a lot of barriers in place when they’re making decisions about ending the relationship,” added Bormann.

The Deputy Director says the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when they are leaving the relationship or planning to leave.

According to Bormann, firearms were the cause of death in 73% of the recorded domestic violence fatalities in 2019. She says if you or someone you know suspects domestic violence call the 24 hour domestic violence hotline at 478-745-9292.

This incident is still under investigation anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.