Governor Brian Kemp renews COVID-19 order

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian P. Kemp signed an executive order renewing the current COVID-19 restrictions through November 30. The Order takes effect on November 16 at 12 a.m.

“As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations rise across the country, Dr. Toomey and I are asking Georgians to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19,” Governor Kemp said. “The state has deployed over 300,000 rapid tests to communities across our state, stockpiled a sixty-day supply of PPE, and worked with hospitals and nursing homes to provide the medical staff needed to treat COVID-19 patients. While we are prepared for any scenario, it is vital that Georgians do not grow complacent.

“Continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance, follow public health guidance, and get a flu shot. By taking these simple steps, we will protect lives – and livelihoods.”