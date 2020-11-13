Macon man celebrates 100th birthday

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s a milestone only some people are lucky enough to see.

Dr. Rudolph Jones celebrated his 100th birthday this week surrounded by friends and family.

Born and raised in Macon, he left to attend Harvard University and Weill Cornell Medical College. He returned to Macon in 1950 to raise his children with his wife.

He says the secret to life is simple.

“My wife and I enjoyed doing things together and we had four children and they all went to school here in Macon,” he said. “And we enjoyed the activities together so there’s no secret about it. I’ve just lived 100 years.”

Dr. Jones is a resident of an independent living retirement facility in Macon. He enjoys golfing, gardening and conversations with friends over a glass of wine.