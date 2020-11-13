Macon Water Authority donates 24,000 water bottles to local schools

The Macon Water Authority partners with the Bibb County School District to make sure all students have safe and reliable access to water.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Bibb County School District students return for in-person learning, the Macon Water Authority wants to make sure kids hydrate safely.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, each school now has water fountains with a new look. They are fitted with touch-less bottle filling stations. That’s why MWA donated 24,000 reusable water bottles for each student and staff member.

The Macon Water Authority says it is proud to partner with the Bibb County School District to make sure all students have safe and reliable access to water.

In an emailed statement, MWA says, “We know that proper hydration impacts school performance and the ability for students to succeed. As part of the MWA’s Healthy Schools Water Initiative, we encourage all students to stay hydrated by refilling their water bottles with America’s BestTasting tap water this school year.”

The MWA goes on to say that drinking water is a healthy alternative that makes a huge difference in helping students stay focused, improve cognitive thinking and creativity, boost metabolism and energy levels, increase muscle performance and regulate sleeping schedules.

Shelby Coates
