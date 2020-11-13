Milledgeville man sentenced to prison for crack cocaine distribution

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Milledgeville man who admitted possessing 445 grams of crack cocaine and cocaine received a sentence to federal prison for distributing the illegal drugs Thursday. This is according to Charlie Peeler, the US Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
A US District Judge Tilman sentenced 37-year-old Yves Blaketo 125 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The federal system offers no parole.
Original story
On July 19, 2017, law enforcement officers with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant for a suspect in the 100 block of North Jackson Street in Milledgeville.
Blake — the caretaker of the home — agreed to a search for the individual. Agents saw illegal drugs, including crack cocaine.
Authorities arrested Blakes and found more crack cocaine on him. Blake admitted that he had a significant amount of crack cocaine that he obtained from a source in Atlanta.
Agents also found a stolen gun. Blake admitted he got the gun from Atlanta.
According to the DEA crime lab, Blake possessed approximately 360 grams of crack cocaine and 85.65 grams of cocaine. Blake also admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs.
Previously, authorities convicted Blake sentenced him to 12 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Blake was on probation when arrested.