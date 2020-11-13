Springdale Elementary students display artwork on opening night

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Friday is opening night for Springdale Elementary students.
The artwork is on display for the next two weeks at Triangle Macon Arts and the Museum of Arts and Sciences.
Teacher Cindy Quan Hong says this is the start of a new partnership between the art facility, and the Bibb County School District.
Ms.Q says Triangle Arts Macon donated an exhibition space dedicated to children’s artwork.
Springdale will be the first school to utilize the space, and this year’s theme is social justice.
“We have Cherry Blossoms for Macon. We have a few pieces from African influenced art. There is a tinga tinga art board. There’s Romero Britto. My students love him, he is a brazilian artist. One of his pieces is called true love and it’s really funny to see how many different variations of what true love looks like, my students really enjoy this, ” said Cindy Quan Hong.
Opening night is from 6-9 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.