Street sweeping trucks hit Macon-Bibb problem areas to clear debris

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Parks & Beautification Department crews are sweeping the streets, picking up leaves and debris to help prevent clogged drains.
According to a Macon-Bibb news release, during the month of October four street sweeper trucks took part in cleaning major roadways and areas of concern submitted through the SeeClickFix application.
The results of the focused street sweeping efforts include the following:
- October 5 – 9: 62.44 tons over 21.12 miles
- October 12 – 16: 37.65 tons over 17.35 tons
- October 19 – 23: 56.62 tons over 11.64 miles
- October 26 – 30: 48.73 tons over 10.6 miles
- October 31 – November 8: 25.29 tons over 8.2 miles
The department rented one of the sweepers for another month to continue the effort during November in downtown Macon. Crews will work on staying ahead of the falling leaves and get caught up on requests made through SeeClickFix.
“We’ve seen a marked improvement the past month as we’ve made this a priority for our crews,” says Parks & Beautification Director Mike Glisson. “With how successful this has been, we wanted to go another month to keep up with the falling leaves, as well as the trash that is thrown onto the road.”
To select the routes, Glisson and Assistant Director Darrick Pitts met with the Macon Water Authority’s Marvin Land to identify the areas needing the most attention. The Macon Water Authority will then take over these efforts in January 2021.