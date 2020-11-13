UPDATE (Friday, November 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 13, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/13/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 382,505 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 13. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1207 6502.88 38 106
Atkinson 498 5978.39 8 68
Bacon 648 5682.22 18 50
Baker 102 3273.43 6 21
Baldwin 2416 5438.01 68 176
Banks 633 3167.85 9 80
Barrow 2822 3266.85 56 285
Bartow 3990 3602.03 97 348
Ben Hill 907 5449.08 35 94
Berrien 515 2671.72 17 28
Bibb 6947 4565.89 212 925
Bleckley 527 4105 28 36
Brantley 497 2588.27 13 43
Brooks 556 3535.32 26 54
Bryan 1348 3444.31 16 101
Bulloch 3194 4019.28 34 149
Burke 939 4202.85 12 92
Butts 803 3189.8 44 60
Calhoun 280 4432.48 10 51
Camden 1551 2876.27 18 77
Candler 568 5241.3 26 46
Carroll 3696 3076.95 81 210
Catoosa 1678 2439.98 25 87
Charlton 664 5010.94 11 31
Chatham 9934 3400.01 198 865
Chattahoochee 1893 17610.94 1 15
Chattooga 1055 4259.87 30 74
Cherokee 7988 2996.06 109 567
Clarke 6212 4786.6 50 263
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8988 2948.45 187 736
Clinch 482 7241.59 13 35
Cobb 23656 2992.2 481 2066
Coffee 2415 5610.8 67 350
Colquitt 2191 4826.74 41 174
Columbia 4841 3051.74 69 212
Cook 672 3853.87 16 65
Coweta 3141 2066.43 64 159
Crawford 206 1684.66 6 28
Crisp 694 3113.64 25 89
Dade 430 2660.56 6 24
Dawson 968 3582.4 11 91
Decatur 1368 5197.17 39 105
DeKalb 23267 2933.48 423 2476
Dodge 682 3345.6 30 58
Dooly 396 2955.22 18 59
Dougherty 3367 3745.06 196 684
Douglas 4454 2932.08 79 488
Early 580 5716.54 36 44
Echols 249 6273.62 2 10
Effingham 1957 3056.57 29 124
Elbert 836 4412.77 14 66
Emanuel 1260 5559.48 42 91
Evans 499 4669.22 7 47
Fannin 881 3347.26 30 78
Fayette 2320 1973.73 60 142
Floyd 4494 4497.78 66 358
Forsyth 5250 2079.15 56 396
Franklin 1036 4440.82 19 74
Fulton 33550 3052.27 649 2761
Gilmer 1114 3545.85 26 100
Glascock 59 1950.41 2 5
Glynn 3936 4574.24 108 331
Gordon 2720 4685.7 54 154
Grady 898 3659.33 26 103
Greene 605 3232.36 26 61
Gwinnett 33088 3407.11 472 2982
Habersham 1979 4320.96 77 245
Hall 11392 5520.74 188 1168
Hancock 427 5211.77 45 66
Haralson 768 2499.84 17 35
Harris 894 2575.48 26 94
Hart 646 2474.43 19 76
Heard 261 2109.94 7 18
Henry 6833 2848.67 124 315
Houston 3937 2507.02 98 408
Irwin 378 4007.21 11 41
Jackson 2748 3678.71 46 228
Jasper 260 1831.11 4 21
Jeff Davis 824 5439.66 27 75
Jefferson 899 5870.83 36 89
Jenkins 481 5608.68 33 69
Johnson 445 4606.15 26 64
Jones 691 2416.84 17 55
Lamar 474 2449.99 21 50
Lanier 328 3168.78 7 16
Laurens 2132 4507.78 103 186
Lee 772 2575.82 32 112
Liberty 1386 2238.95 28 122
Lincoln 260 3200 8 29
Long 291 1461.21 5 18
Lowndes 4773 4049.1 91 225
Lumpkin 1126 3331.16 19 109
Macon 266 2048.04 13 53
Madison 886 2936.01 12 72
Marion 212 2556.37 10 23
McDuffie 743 3440.29 18 81
McIntosh 329 2258.53 7 35
Meriwether 618 2940.06 19 84
Miller 338 5863.98 2 19
Mitchell 876 3971.71 47 157
Monroe 819 2953.8 59 93
Montgomery 378 4098.01 9 27
Morgan 558 2915.67 6 44
Murray 1317 3271.16 13 82
Muscogee 6608 3448.38 182 712
Newton 3092 2752.02 101 324
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15409 0 200 695
Oconee 938 2247.41 34 75
Oglethorpe 451 2959.32 13 49
Paulding 3496 2026.17 70 170
Peach 853 3115.98 27 109
Pickens 908 2708.02 12 74
Pierce 718 3673.57 26 87
Pike 415 2200.42 12 35
Polk 1858 4273.03 30 156
Pulaski 356 3268.15 24 40
Putnam 869 3970.76 28 76
Quitman 43 1874.46 1 7
Rabun 482 2837.63 11 57
Randolph 344 5093.28 30 60
Richmond 8680 4291.93 192 661
Rockdale 2323 2446.29 45 315
Schley 118 2236.97 2 16
Screven 462 3323.74 11 47
Seminole 440 5405.41 12 37
Spalding 1740 2517.73 67 221
Stephens 1358 5158.01 45 139
Stewart 571 9316.36 17 81
Sumter 982 3340.25 69 207
Talbot 195 3166.61 8 28
Taliaferro 32 1960.78 0 2
Tattnall 980 3856.6 19 71
Taylor 250 3141.49 13 35
Telfair 508 3247.25 25 48
Terrell 346 4086.45 32 74
Thomas 1674 3767.64 73 179
Tift 2056 5035.51 67 253
Toombs 1563 5792.54 59 121
Towns 501 4163.2 16 65
Treutlen 320 4685.9 13 33
Troup 3148 4470.7 115 352
Turner 354 4383.36 25 53
Twiggs 233 2881.52 12 54
Union 976 3852.38 31 105
Unknown 1943 0 5 32
Upson 874 3326.1 71 99
Walker 2192 3148.97 47 101
Walton 2527 2637.4 74 242
Ware 1823 5084.65 67 208
Warren 174 3339.73 6 28
Washington 916 4511.87 15 52
Wayne 1326 4423.83 39 127
Webster 45 1764.71 2 10
Wheeler 369 4665.57 17 23
White 1087 3422.76 26 119
Whitfield 6479 6189.81 71 318
Wilcox 264 3003.41 25 53
Wilkes 339 3385.26 7 41
Wilkinson 392 4395.11 18 68
Worth 618 3068.22 35 104
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,181,887 (3,838,550 reported molecular tests; 343,337 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 382,505* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 33,089 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,418 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, November 13, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

