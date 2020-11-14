UPDATE (Saturday, November 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 14, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/14/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 384,997 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 14. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1203 6481.33 39 106
Atkinson 500 6002.4 8 69
Bacon 649 5690.99 18 50
Baker 102 3273.43 6 21
Baldwin 2421 5449.27 68 176
Banks 639 3197.88 9 81
Barrow 2847 3295.79 56 287
Bartow 4020 3629.11 98 349
Ben Hill 909 5461.1 35 94
Berrien 517 2682.09 17 28
Bibb 6974 4583.63 213 926
Bleckley 530 4128.37 28 36
Brantley 501 2609.1 14 43
Brooks 558 3548.04 26 55
Bryan 1350 3449.42 17 101
Bulloch 3199 4025.57 34 148
Burke 946 4234.18 12 92
Butts 815 3237.47 45 60
Calhoun 282 4464.14 10 51
Camden 1558 2889.25 18 78
Candler 568 5241.3 26 46
Carroll 3711 3089.44 81 212
Catoosa 1704 2477.79 26 90
Charlton 665 5018.49 11 31
Chatham 9978 3415.06 198 869
Chattahoochee 1908 17750.49 1 15
Chattooga 1058 4271.99 30 74
Cherokee 8081 3030.94 109 567
Clarke 6248 4814.34 50 264
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 9048 2968.13 188 739
Clinch 482 7241.59 13 35
Cobb 23870 3019.27 482 2071
Coffee 2427 5638.68 68 354
Colquitt 2198 4842.16 41 175
Columbia 4884 3078.84 69 213
Cook 681 3905.49 16 65
Coweta 3163 2080.91 64 159
Crawford 209 1709.19 6 28
Crisp 697 3127.1 26 89
Dade 434 2685.31 6 24
Dawson 975 3608.3 11 92
Decatur 1372 5212.37 40 105
DeKalb 23471 2959.2 425 2485
Dodge 687 3370.13 30 59
Dooly 397 2962.69 18 60
Dougherty 3368 3746.18 196 684
Douglas 4484 2951.83 79 490
Early 585 5765.82 36 44
Echols 249 6273.62 2 10
Effingham 1963 3065.94 29 124
Elbert 839 4428.61 14 66
Emanuel 1260 5559.48 42 91
Evans 500 4678.58 7 47
Fannin 899 3415.65 30 79
Fayette 2337 1988.19 61 143
Floyd 4547 4550.82 67 360
Forsyth 5302 2099.74 56 398
Franklin 1038 4449.4 19 75
Fulton 33797 3074.74 651 2768
Gilmer 1118 3558.58 26 100
Glascock 57 1884.3 2 5
Glynn 3962 4604.46 108 332
Gordon 2744 4727.04 54 155
Grady 898 3659.33 26 103
Greene 606 3237.7 26 62
Gwinnett 33337 3432.75 473 2994
Habersham 2007 4382.1 76 245
Hall 11443 5545.46 188 1177
Hancock 430 5248.38 45 67
Haralson 774 2519.37 17 36
Harris 897 2584.12 26 94
Hart 651 2493.58 19 77
Heard 261 2109.94 7 18
Henry 6881 2868.69 125 317
Houston 3954 2517.85 99 412
Irwin 382 4049.61 11 41
Jackson 2780 3721.55 46 231
Jasper 263 1852.24 4 21
Jeff Davis 825 5446.26 27 76
Jefferson 904 5903.48 37 89
Jenkins 483 5632 33 69
Johnson 445 4606.15 27 64
Jones 693 2423.84 17 55
Lamar 479 2475.84 22 50
Lanier 329 3178.44 7 16
Laurens 2137 4518.35 103 186
Lee 776 2589.17 32 112
Liberty 1395 2253.49 28 122
Lincoln 261 3212.31 8 29
Long 291 1461.21 5 18
Lowndes 4796 4068.61 93 226
Lumpkin 1141 3375.54 19 110
Macon 271 2086.54 13 54
Madison 892 2955.89 12 73
Marion 213 2568.43 10 23
McDuffie 746 3454.18 19 81
McIntosh 333 2285.99 7 35
Meriwether 619 2944.81 19 84
Miller 340 5898.68 2 19
Mitchell 876 3971.71 47 157
Monroe 823 2968.23 59 93
Montgomery 378 4098.01 9 27
Morgan 559 2920.89 6 44
Murray 1347 3345.67 15 82
Muscogee 6622 3455.69 184 712
Newton 3108 2766.26 101 326
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15410 0 200 695
Oconee 941 2254.59 34 77
Oglethorpe 453 2972.44 13 49
Paulding 3530 2045.88 70 171
Peach 858 3134.25 27 109
Pickens 924 2755.74 13 74
Pierce 721 3688.92 26 87
Pike 420 2226.94 12 35
Polk 1869 4298.33 30 156
Pulaski 356 3268.15 24 40
Putnam 869 3970.76 28 76
Quitman 43 1874.46 1 7
Rabun 491 2890.62 11 57
Randolph 344 5093.28 30 60
Richmond 8736 4319.62 192 661
Rockdale 2334 2457.88 46 320
Schley 118 2236.97 2 16
Screven 462 3323.74 11 47
Seminole 442 5429.98 12 37
Spalding 1750 2532.2 68 221
Stephens 1368 5195.99 46 140
Stewart 571 9316.36 17 81
Sumter 983 3343.65 69 207
Talbot 194 3150.37 8 28
Taliaferro 32 1960.78 0 2
Tattnall 982 3864.47 19 71
Taylor 252 3166.62 13 35
Telfair 512 3272.82 25 48
Terrell 347 4098.26 32 74
Thomas 1678 3776.64 73 179
Tift 2067 5062.45 67 253
Toombs 1565 5799.95 59 122
Towns 502 4171.51 16 66
Treutlen 321 4700.54 13 33
Troup 3161 4489.16 115 352
Turner 356 4408.12 25 54
Twiggs 234 2893.89 12 55
Union 977 3856.33 31 105
Unknown 2008 0 5 35
Upson 876 3333.71 71 99
Walker 2211 3176.27 49 103
Walton 2543 2654.1 75 243
Ware 1830 5104.18 70 209
Warren 175 3358.93 6 28
Washington 918 4521.72 16 52
Wayne 1331 4440.52 41 127
Webster 45 1764.71 2 10
Wheeler 369 4665.57 17 23
White 1099 3460.55 26 120
Whitfield 6542 6250 71 320
Wilcox 264 3003.41 26 53
Wilkes 342 3415.22 7 41
Wilkinson 396 4439.96 18 69
Worth 620 3078.15 35 105
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,210,792 (3,865,939 reported molecular tests; 344,853 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 384,997* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 33,216 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,462 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

