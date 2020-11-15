UPDATE (Sunday, November 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 15, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/15/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 386,949 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 15. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1208 6508.27 39 106
Atkinson 501 6014.41 8 69
Bacon 649 5690.99 18 50
Baker 102 3273.43 6 21
Baldwin 2423 5453.77 68 176
Banks 643 3217.9 9 81
Barrow 2854 3303.89 56 287
Bartow 4047 3653.48 98 349
Ben Hill 909 5461.1 35 94
Berrien 517 2682.09 17 28
Bibb 7006 4604.67 213 927
Bleckley 531 4136.16 28 36
Brantley 501 2609.1 14 43
Brooks 558 3548.04 26 55
Bryan 1351 3451.98 17 101
Bulloch 3203 4030.6 34 148
Burke 954 4269.98 12 92
Butts 822 3265.27 45 60
Calhoun 282 4464.14 10 51
Camden 1572 2915.21 18 79
Candler 568 5241.3 26 46
Carroll 3724 3100.26 81 212
Catoosa 1726 2509.78 26 90
Charlton 667 5033.58 11 31
Chatham 9994 3420.54 198 869
Chattahoochee 1909 17759.79 1 15
Chattooga 1066 4304.29 30 74
Cherokee 8133 3050.44 109 567
Clarke 6261 4824.36 50 265
Clay 125 4378.28 3 9
Clayton 9094 2983.22 188 740
Clinch 482 7241.59 13 35
Cobb 24007 3036.6 482 2075
Coffee 2432 5650.3 68 354
Colquitt 2200 4846.56 41 175
Columbia 4930 3107.84 69 216
Cook 683 3916.96 16 65
Coweta 3185 2095.38 64 159
Crawford 210 1717.37 6 28
Crisp 698 3131.59 26 90
Dade 436 2697.69 6 24
Dawson 978 3619.41 11 92
Decatur 1374 5219.97 40 105
DeKalb 23634 2979.75 425 2485
Dodge 688 3375.03 30 58
Dooly 397 2962.69 18 60
Dougherty 3375 3753.96 196 684
Douglas 4504 2964.99 79 490
Early 591 5824.96 36 44
Echols 249 6273.62 2 10
Effingham 1965 3069.07 29 124
Elbert 843 4449.72 14 69
Emanuel 1262 5568.3 42 91
Evans 501 4687.94 7 47
Fannin 906 3442.25 30 79
Fayette 2369 2015.42 61 143
Floyd 4591 4594.86 67 360
Forsyth 5336 2113.21 56 398
Franklin 1046 4483.69 19 75
Fulton 33935 3087.3 651 2769
Gilmer 1126 3584.05 26 101
Glascock 59 1950.41 2 5
Glynn 3970 4613.76 108 332
Gordon 2768 4768.39 54 155
Grady 900 3667.48 26 103
Greene 606 3237.7 26 62
Gwinnett 33509 3450.46 473 2995
Habersham 2018 4406.11 76 245
Hall 11481 5563.87 188 1177
Hancock 430 5248.38 45 67
Haralson 779 2535.64 17 36
Harris 898 2587 26 94
Hart 655 2508.91 19 77
Heard 264 2134.2 7 18
Henry 6910 2880.78 125 318
Houston 3968 2526.76 99 412
Irwin 383 4060.21 11 41
Jackson 2794 3740.29 46 231
Jasper 264 1859.29 4 21
Jeff Davis 825 5446.26 27 76
Jefferson 906 5916.54 37 89
Jenkins 484 5643.66 33 69
Johnson 447 4626.85 27 64
Jones 698 2441.33 17 55
Lamar 482 2491.34 22 50
Lanier 329 3178.44 7 16
Laurens 2141 4526.81 103 186
Lee 776 2589.17 32 112
Liberty 1396 2255.1 28 122
Lincoln 262 3224.62 8 30
Long 291 1461.21 5 18
Lowndes 4811 4081.34 93 226
Lumpkin 1145 3387.37 19 110
Macon 272 2094.24 13 54
Madison 901 2985.72 12 73
Marion 213 2568.43 10 23
McDuffie 747 3458.81 19 81
McIntosh 336 2306.58 7 35
Meriwether 620 2949.57 19 84
Miller 342 5933.38 2 19
Mitchell 877 3976.24 47 157
Monroe 826 2979.05 59 93
Montgomery 381 4130.53 9 27
Morgan 559 2920.89 6 44
Murray 1366 3392.86 14 82
Muscogee 6632 3460.91 184 712
Newton 3113 2770.71 101 327
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15571 0 200 695
Oconee 943 2259.39 34 77
Oglethorpe 454 2979 13 49
Paulding 3548 2056.31 70 171
Peach 861 3145.21 27 109
Pickens 936 2791.53 13 74
Pierce 721 3688.92 26 87
Pike 420 2226.94 12 35
Polk 1881 4325.93 30 156
Pulaski 358 3286.51 24 40
Putnam 869 3970.76 28 76
Quitman 43 1874.46 1 7
Rabun 499 2937.71 11 57
Randolph 344 5093.28 30 60
Richmond 8783 4342.86 192 662
Rockdale 2339 2463.14 46 320
Schley 118 2236.97 2 16
Screven 463 3330.94 11 47
Seminole 447 5491.4 12 37
Spalding 1756 2540.88 68 221
Stephens 1372 5211.18 46 140
Stewart 571 9316.36 17 81
Sumter 984 3347.05 69 208
Talbot 194 3150.37 8 28
Taliaferro 32 1960.78 0 2
Tattnall 984 3872.34 19 71
Taylor 252 3166.62 13 35
Telfair 512 3272.82 25 48
Terrell 347 4098.26 32 74
Thomas 1686 3794.65 74 179
Tift 2070 5069.8 67 254
Toombs 1567 5807.36 59 122
Towns 507 4213.06 16 66
Treutlen 323 4729.83 13 33
Troup 3178 4513.31 115 352
Turner 356 4408.12 25 54
Twiggs 234 2893.89 12 55
Union 979 3864.22 31 105
Unknown 2037 0 5 34
Upson 879 3345.13 71 99
Walker 2227 3199.25 49 103
Walton 2562 2673.93 75 243
Ware 1835 5118.12 70 209
Warren 176 3378.12 6 28
Washington 919 4526.65 16 52
Wayne 1334 4450.52 41 127
Webster 45 1764.71 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 17 23
White 1102 3469.99 26 120
Whitfield 6668 6370.38 71 322
Wilcox 266 3026.17 26 53
Wilkes 344 3435.19 7 42
Wilkinson 396 4439.96 18 69
Worth 620 3078.15 35 105
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,233,229 (3,887,286 reported molecular tests; 345,943 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 386,949* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 33,241 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,462 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 15, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
