2020 Warner Robins Christmas Parade canceled

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2020 Warner Robins Christmas Parade is canceled.

That’s according to a Facebook post Monday afternoon by Rigby’s, the event’s host, which said the decision was made after many weeks of meeting and discussing alternatives.

“We have dedicated countless hours trying to put together a scenario in which participants as well as on-lookers could enjoy this honored tradition and be safe at the same time,” the post said. “2020 has been a difficult year and definitely a learning experience in what our county can survive together. We will keep our spirit this year and move onto planning the biggest best parade ever for next year!!”

