Monroe County Middle School students learning virtually through Thanksgiving break

Listen to the content of this post:
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County Middle School students will be learning from home through their Thanksgiving break because of a their exposure to COVID-19.
According to a Monroe County School Facebook post, middle school students will begin virtual learning Monday, November 16th and they can return for in-person classes on Monday, November 30th.
According to Superintendent, Dr. Mike Hickman, the decision was made during an emergency called Board of Education meeting Saturday, November 14th. Hickman said its because students and staff were testing positive for COVID-19, showing symptoms of the virus, or they had been exposed to someone who had the virus during the past two weeks.
The Facebook post went on to say that Mary Persons High School, all three elementary schools, and the Monroe Achievement Center will continue with in-person classes.
- Wear masks when at school, on the school bus, or in public areas
- Maximize distancing in all public settings
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or approved hand sanitizer.