Students on Southwest High School Campus learning virtually Monday and Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students who attend class on the Southwest High School campus will spend Monday and Tuesday learning from home.
According to an email from the Bibb County School District, Southwest High School students and the Elam Alexander campus at Southwest will be learning virtually because of a positive COVID-19 case on campus.
The email went on to say that the school district will make staffing adjustments, deep clean and disinfect the building while students are home. Wednesday is a virtual learning day for the entire school district so students on the Southwest campus can return for in-person classes Thursday, November 19th.
Students who attend Hutchings College and Career Academy or dual enrollment programs for in-person instruction may continue to do so as long as they have not been identified as a close contact.
For more information about the Bibb County School District’s health and safety protocols, please visit www.bcsdk12.net and click on the headline “COVID-19 Information.”