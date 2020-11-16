Milledgeville woman dies in house fire, cause of fire under investigation

Listen to the content of this post:
MILLEGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Milledgeville woman is dead after her home caught fire Sunday morning.
According to Baldwin County Fire Chief, Victor Young, 23 year old Brittany Spell was killed during a house fire at 594 Sparta Highway around 11 a.m.
Chief Young said the fire started downstairs and made its way upstairs. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Chief Young said Spell’s parents, who she lived with, got out of the home safely. A firefighter did try to save Spell, who was upstairs during the fire, but the stairwell burned down.
Chief Young said the family also lost two dogs and a cat as well. The American Red Cross is helping the family.
Chief Young said an autopsy will be performed on Spell’s body to determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY.
She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad.
Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state.
She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University.
When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.