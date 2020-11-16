Medical Monday: What you need to know about ankle arthritis

Georgia's road football game against Missouri Saturday, November 14 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within Missouri's football program, according to the SEC.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Arthritis, or joint inflammation, can cause joint pain, stiffness, and can get worse the older we get.
Some people suffer from ankle arthritis, which could require surgery. Dr. Tonda Wooten, from Piedmont Orthopedic Complex in Macon, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share more information about ankle arthritis.
Click on the video to hear what Dr. Wooten had to say.
