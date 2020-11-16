Getting breezy Tuesday in Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

A cold front pushed across the southeast on Sunday bringing a surge of cool, dry air to Middle Georgia.

Today we were able to enjoy a nice day with highs in the low 70’s and upper 60’s, and sunny skies.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day in Middle Georgia with highs once again in the upper 60’s.

A cold front moving through tomorrow afternoon will bring gusty conditions to the area, but cooler air holds off until the evening.

Wind gusts will be as high as 25 mph behind the front.



By Wednesday morning we will be seeing the potential for frost in Middle Georgia thanks to the cold front that moves through Tuesday. Lows will be getting into the low 30’s under clear skies.

The front will not only bring a chilly start on Wednesday, it will reinforce the cooler air across Middle Georgia for much of the rest of the week.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be limited to the low and mid 60’s.



By the end of the week, high pressure will be moving to the east. This will allow a little bit more moisture into Middle Georgia, which will allow our temperatures to begin to climb back into the 70’s for the weekend.

Through the weekend we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming to the mid 70’s.

By Sunday we will see a cold front approaching the area. This will bring a small chance of rain, either Sunday or Monday. Right now, it looks like it will be on Monday, but that could change.