UPDATE: According to Mike Kaplan with the Bibb County Board of Elections, officials are done recounting ballots.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Board of Elections officials say they are well ahead of schedule with their recount efforts.
Monday afternoon, they started counting the last 17,000 ballots from Election Day. They counted 71,000 ballots on Friday morning.
They worked Saturday and Monday to get through the by-hand ballot audit for the presidential election.
The Board of Elections supervisor for Macon-Bibb County, Jeanetta Watson, says they’ve never had a recount of this magnitude. She says voters should trust their votes are secure.
“I only want the voters’ best interest to be carried out as their vote is so important to the future of America,” said Watson. “And we just want to do our part in making sure that’s fulfilled and making sure we can do the best we can every time to give accurate totals.”
Election officials are also preparing for runoff elections in January.
You have until December 7 to register to vote in order to cast a ballot in the runoff.