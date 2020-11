Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Dausha Mitchell on charges of Theft by Deception and Deposit Account Fraud.

Suspect description

Age: 26

Height: 5’-07”

Weight: 180 pounds

Crimestoppers

If you can help in any way to locate him, please contact Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (478) 751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.