MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Samuel Spivey on charges of sexual battery.

Spivey frequents the Montpelier and Pio Nono Avenue area.

Suspect description

Height: 5’09”

Weight: 197 pounds

Tattoos: Both arms, “Psalm 27” on left bicep

Crimestoppers

If you can help in any way to locate Spivey, please Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: (478) 751-7500.