Macon-Bibb Mayor elect, transition team develops action steps for better community 

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Mayor-elect Lester Miller and his transition team were at the Anderson Center developing action steps for a better community.
“Public safety is certainly an issue,” Miller said. “You see beautification and blight a part of the theme that we had. And then we have the equity and inclusion piece.”
These are the three main issues the mayoral transition team decided would be the focus of 2021.
According to Miller, the targeted issues came from nearly 1700 community surveys, previous community meetings, and forums.
Miller hopes to implement within the first 100 days.
“It’s not written in stone but it does give direction to the new administration,” Miller said.
Miller says areas of Education and Workforce Development, Economic Development; Public Safety; Tourism and Recreation; and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion are all a part of the conversation.
“Not only to talk about it because we have been talking for years. It’s time to start acting on the things we are talking about,” said Program Officer Community Foundation of Central Georgia Darius Maynard.
Maynard says that’s why a diverse team is essential.
“Black people, white people, the LGBTQ community,” Maynard said.
Miller says the two-day work session is to get recommendations for how county officials should move the community forward. He says this is something he and the team have been working on for the last two to three months and can’t wait to get started.