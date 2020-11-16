Perry businesses prepare for holiday shopping season

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Downtown Merchants Council will begin the holiday shopping season with a Holiday Open House on Saturday, November 21 beginning at 10 a.m.
The event will feature sidewalk displays and unique holiday treasures. Participating businesses will extend business hours every Friday through December 18.
Shoppers are encouraged to take part in Holiday Shop & Stroll from November 21 to December 19 for a chance to win $200 Downtown Dollars.
The 2020 Holiday Shopping Card is accessible through a QR code found in shops and locations throughout Historic Downtown Perry.
Shoppers should mark the card for each participating business they visit, then return completed cards by December 20 for a chance to win the grand prize.