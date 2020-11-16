Two Bibb County schools to learn from home due to COVID-19

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As more Bibb County School District students head back to class for in-person learning Monday, that’s not the case for two schools due to COVID-19.
Students at Southwest High and the Elam Alexander campus at Southwest are learning from home after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Chief of Staff Bibb County School District Keith Simmons, cleaning crews are deep cleaning the high school Monday and Tuesday.
Simmons says only students from Southwest High will continue with virtual learning Tuesday.
“We still will conduct our daily disinfectant and cleaning of each of the facilities. Our custodian crews and other 30 schools will make sure we are wiping down high traffic areas,” said Simmons. “We are cleaning hard surfaces. We will take our battery operated misting disinfecting machines and disinfect each school prior to leaving each evening. ”
Southwest High students can return for in-person classes Thursday, November 19.