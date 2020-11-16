UPDATE (Monday, November 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
16060
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 16, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/16/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 387,930 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 16. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1209 6513.66 39 106
Atkinson 501 6014.41 8 69
Bacon 650 5699.75 18 50
Baker 102 3273.43 6 21
Baldwin 2426 5460.52 68 176
Banks 644 3222.9 9 81
Barrow 2861 3311.99 56 289
Bartow 4052 3658 98 349
Ben Hill 912 5479.12 35 94
Berrien 519 2692.47 17 28
Bibb 7011 4607.95 213 927
Bleckley 531 4136.16 28 36
Brantley 503 2619.52 14 43
Brooks 558 3548.04 26 55
Bryan 1355 3462.2 17 101
Bulloch 3212 4041.93 34 148
Burke 955 4274.46 12 92
Butts 822 3265.27 45 60
Calhoun 282 4464.14 10 51
Camden 1574 2918.92 18 79
Candler 568 5241.3 26 46
Carroll 3743 3116.08 81 213
Catoosa 1730 2515.6 26 90
Charlton 668 5041.13 11 31
Chatham 10008 3425.33 199 869
Chattahoochee 1909 17759.79 1 15
Chattooga 1067 4308.33 30 74
Cherokee 8169 3063.95 109 568
Clarke 6272 4832.83 50 265
Clay 125 4378.28 3 9
Clayton 9110 2988.47 188 740
Clinch 482 7241.59 13 35
Cobb 24055 3042.67 482 2078
Coffee 2445 5680.5 68 354
Colquitt 2200 4846.56 41 175
Columbia 4953 3122.34 69 216
Cook 684 3922.69 16 65
Coweta 3195 2101.96 64 159
Crawford 210 1717.37 6 28
Crisp 698 3131.59 26 90
Dade 437 2703.87 6 24
Dawson 980 3626.81 11 93
Decatur 1380 5242.76 40 105
DeKalb 23672 2984.54 425 2485
Dodge 688 3375.03 30 58
Dooly 397 2962.69 18 60
Dougherty 3376 3755.07 197 684
Douglas 4521 2976.18 79 490
Early 591 5824.96 36 44
Echols 251 6324.01 2 10
Effingham 1974 3083.12 29 124
Elbert 844 4455 14 69
Emanuel 1262 5568.3 43 91
Evans 502 4697.3 7 47
Fannin 907 3446.05 30 80
Fayette 2373 2018.82 61 143
Floyd 4608 4611.87 67 360
Forsyth 5343 2115.98 56 398
Franklin 1058 4535.13 19 75
Fulton 33980 3091.39 651 2770
Gilmer 1130 3596.78 26 101
Glascock 59 1950.41 2 5
Glynn 3984 4630.03 108 332
Gordon 2783 4794.23 54 155
Grady 900 3667.48 26 103
Greene 606 3237.7 26 62
Gwinnett 33597 3459.52 474 2996
Habersham 2029 4430.13 76 245
Hall 11493 5569.69 188 1177
Hancock 431 5260.59 45 67
Haralson 784 2551.92 17 36
Harris 898 2587 26 95
Hart 655 2508.91 20 77
Heard 267 2158.45 7 18
Henry 6920 2884.94 125 318
Houston 3974 2530.58 99 412
Irwin 383 4060.21 11 41
Jackson 2799 3746.99 46 232
Jasper 264 1859.29 4 21
Jeff Davis 825 5446.26 27 76
Jefferson 907 5923.07 37 89
Jenkins 484 5643.66 33 69
Johnson 454 4699.31 27 64
Jones 701 2451.82 17 55
Lamar 482 2491.34 22 50
Lanier 329 3178.44 7 16
Laurens 2141 4526.81 103 186
Lee 776 2589.17 32 112
Liberty 1400 2261.57 28 122
Lincoln 265 3261.54 8 31
Long 294 1476.27 5 18
Lowndes 4821 4089.82 93 226
Lumpkin 1145 3387.37 19 110
Macon 272 2094.24 13 54
Madison 901 2985.72 12 73
Marion 213 2568.43 10 23
McDuffie 750 3472.7 19 81
McIntosh 336 2306.58 7 35
Meriwether 621 2954.33 19 84
Miller 345 5985.43 2 20
Mitchell 877 3976.24 47 157
Monroe 826 2979.05 59 93
Montgomery 380 4119.69 9 27
Morgan 559 2920.89 6 44
Murray 1385 3440.05 16 83
Muscogee 6641 3465.6 184 713
Newton 3120 2776.94 102 328
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15649 0 200 696
Oconee 944 2261.78 34 77
Oglethorpe 457 2998.69 13 49
Paulding 3553 2059.21 70 171
Peach 862 3148.86 27 109
Pickens 940 2803.46 13 74
Pierce 722 3694.04 26 87
Pike 421 2232.24 12 35
Polk 1885 4335.13 30 156
Pulaski 358 3286.51 24 40
Putnam 870 3975.33 28 76
Quitman 43 1874.46 1 7
Rabun 499 2937.71 11 57
Randolph 344 5093.28 30 60
Richmond 8828 4365.11 192 664
Rockdale 2345 2469.46 46 320
Schley 118 2236.97 2 16
Screven 463 3330.94 11 47
Seminole 449 5515.97 12 37
Spalding 1759 2545.22 68 221
Stephens 1374 5218.78 46 140
Stewart 571 9316.36 17 81
Sumter 987 3357.26 69 208
Talbot 194 3150.37 8 28
Taliaferro 33 2022.06 0 2
Tattnall 987 3884.14 19 71
Taylor 252 3166.62 13 35
Telfair 512 3272.82 25 48
Terrell 347 4098.26 32 74
Thomas 1685 3792.4 74 179
Tift 2078 5089.4 67 254
Toombs 1573 5829.6 59 122
Towns 508 4221.37 16 66
Treutlen 323 4729.83 13 33
Troup 3184 4521.83 115 352
Turner 356 4408.12 25 54
Twiggs 234 2893.89 13 55
Union 982 3876.06 31 105
Unknown 2086 0 5 34
Upson 884 3364.16 71 99
Walker 2235 3210.75 49 104
Walton 2567 2679.15 75 243
Ware 1837 5123.7 70 209
Warren 176 3378.12 6 28
Washington 920 4531.57 16 52
Wayne 1334 4450.52 41 127
Webster 45 1764.71 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 17 23
White 1106 3482.59 26 120
Whitfield 6731 6430.56 71 324
Wilcox 267 3037.54 26 53
Wilkes 346 3455.16 7 42
Wilkinson 397 4451.17 18 69
Worth 620 3078.15 35 105
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,247,184 (3,900,708 reported molecular tests; 346,476 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 387,930* (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 33,265 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,471 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, November 16, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.