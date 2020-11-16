Washington County School District plans 2 remote learning days

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
16
Listen to the content of this post:

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County School District is planning two remote learning days following the district’s scheduled Thanksgiving Break.

That’s according to a district news release Monday, which said Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1 will be remote learning days for all students “in an effort to remain proactive and not reactive.”

Meals will be available for pick-up at all school sites. The schedule for meal pick-up will be announced soon.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone and want to extend our sincere thanks for your continuous support and flexibility,” the release said. “We could not do this without you! If you have concerns about what and how your child will be learning during this time, please contact your individual school(s).”

All Option A and B students are expected to “return to school as normal” on Wednesday, December 2.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

 

Previous article2020 Warner Robins Christmas Parade canceled
Next articleWarner Robins employees recognized for working through pandemic
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!