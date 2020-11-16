Washington County School District plans 2 remote learning days

|
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County School District is planning two remote learning days following the district’s scheduled Thanksgiving Break.
That’s according to a district news release Monday, which said Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1 will be remote learning days for all students “in an effort to remain proactive and not reactive.”
Meals will be available for pick-up at all school sites. The schedule for meal pick-up will be announced soon.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone and want to extend our sincere thanks for your continuous support and flexibility,” the release said. “We could not do this without you! If you have concerns about what and how your child will be learning during this time, please contact your individual school(s).”
All Option A and B students are expected to “return to school as normal” on Wednesday, December 2.
