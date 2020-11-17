Cold nights, dry days on the way this week

|
A cold front moved through Middle Georgia today, bringing some gusty conditions, but also a reinforcing shot of cold air.
That has elicited a Frost Advisory for much of Middle Georgia, and a Freeze Warning for Monroe County.
Low temperatures will be falling to the low 30’s overnight in Macon with the potential for frost Wednesday morning and even a light freeze by Thursday morning.
This will finally break the trend of above normal temperatures that we have been seeing for the past two weeks. **Sweater Weather is here!!**
We will be seeing high pressure keep the area clear of skies and rain through the end of the week.
As that high pressure pushes a bit to the east we will see temperatures return to the 70’s and a small increase in humidity.
By Monday a cold front will approach the area, but it doesn’t look like it will bring much of a change to the forecast for next week.
A slight chance of showers will be possible Monday with the passage of the front.
Looking ahead to next week, the forecast calls for a continuation of warmer than normal weather through Thanksgiving.
We are also watching for the possibility of some rain on Thanksgiving, but we likely won’t know until next week.