Cold nights, dry days on the way this week

A cold front moved through Middle Georgia today, bringing some gusty conditions, but also a reinforcing shot of cold air.

That has elicited a Frost Advisory for much of Middle Georgia, and a Freeze Warning for Monroe County.

Low temperatures will be falling to the low 30’s overnight in Macon with the potential for frost Wednesday morning and even a light freeze by Thursday morning. 
This will finally break the trend of above normal temperatures that we have been seeing for the past two weeks. **Sweater Weather is here!!**

We will be seeing high pressure keep the area clear of skies and rain through the end of the week.

As that high pressure pushes a bit to the east we will see temperatures return to the 70’s and a small increase in humidity.

By Monday a cold front will approach the area, but it doesn’t look like it will bring much of a change to the forecast for next week.

A slight chance of showers will be possible Monday with the passage of the front.

Looking ahead to next week, the forecast calls for a continuation of warmer than normal weather through Thanksgiving.

We are also watching for the possibility of some rain on Thanksgiving, but we likely won’t know until next week.

