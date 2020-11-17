CGTC offering new sustainable farming certificate in 2021

The new program will includes hands-on training in the production, management, and marketing of small-scale food production.

By
Shelby Coates
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central Georgia Technical College will have a new Sustainable Farming Certificate available for students starting January 2021.

CGTC is working in collaboration with STAG Vets, Inc. in Baldwin County and Fort Valley State University (FVSU) to create the sustainable foods technical certificate program.

The new program will be a 17-hour, short-term, specialized Technical Certificate of Credit  that includes hands-on training in the production, management, and marketing of small-scale food production. According to a CGTC news release, students can expect the program to feature co-curricular activities like guest lectures from USDA representatives, farm visits, agricultural business trips and more.

The program will also allow students to use STAG Vets, Inc. and FVSU’s farmland for lab components. STAG Vets, Inc. is a Georgia non-profit founded and operated by retired and disabled, Army veteran, L. Jonathan Jackson.

Jackson says he worked with CGTC over the last few years to bring this project to life. He adds the goal is to address the need to fill existing vacancies in Georgia’s food and agriculture production with a pool of qualified, trained and educated veterans.

Program enrollment is not only for veterans. Anyone is welcome to apply.  For more information, visit www.centralgatech.edu/agtech.

