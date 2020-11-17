Man dead after shooting at Macon apartment complex Tuesday night

Georgia's road football game against Missouri Saturday, November 14 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within Missouri's football program, according to the SEC.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday night.
Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Malik Young. Williams says the shooting happened around 10 o’clock at Pine Ridge Apartments, located at 1958 Clinton Road.
There is no information on a possible suspect at this time. Investigators are questioning witnesses.