Man dead after shooting at Macon apartment complex Tuesday night

Tucker Sargent
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Malik Young. Williams says the shooting happened around 10 o’clock at Pine Ridge Apartments, located at 1958 Clinton Road.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time. Investigators are questioning witnesses.

Tucker Sargent
