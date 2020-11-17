Man, teen recovering after shooting/stabbing incident

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man and teenager are recovering in the hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident in Macon.
It happened on Maynard Street Tuesday, just before 8:45 p.m.
According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fight broke out between several people. Sgt. Williams says that’s when a 31-year-old man was shot in the groin, and a 16-year-old was stabbed in the back.
Both victims were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.
That is all the information we have right now. Stay with 41NBC for updates as they become available.