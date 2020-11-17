The Salvation Army Macon needs Kettle Bell volunteers

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Salvation Army Macon chapter needs your help.
The organization is in need of volunteers and donations for their biggest event of the year, The Kettle Bell program.
The Kettle Bell helps support their Angel Tree program and shelters.
If you don’t have cash or change when you see a Kettle, scan the QR code on the sign above the kettle.
That code will give you the option to donate through Apple or Google pay.
If you’d like to volunteer, call the Kettle Coordinator Carol Wylie at 478-812-8537.
You can also make a donation on their website.