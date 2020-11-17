Governor Kemp announces $55 million investment for Houston County

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp announced that Silicon Ranch Corporation will invest approximately $55,000,000 in a new 68-megawatt solar project in Houston County, Georgia.

Green Power EMC and Silicon Ranch will provide the solar energy to serve more than thirty Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs) throughout Georgia.

“We are excited that Silicon Ranch continues to make significant investments in Georgia communities to power homes and businesses with low-cost, locally generated solar energy,” Governor Kemp said. “My thanks to Silicon Ranch for partnering with Georgia’s electric cooperatives to support economic development across the Peach State.”

Silicon Ranch, one of the nation’s largest independent solar power producers, has selected Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. as the general contractor for the project. IEA will start construction on December 1 and plans to hire more than 300 craft workers, the majority of whom will be recruited from Houston County and the surrounding area.