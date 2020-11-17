Six Flags Over Georgia hiring for the holiday season

Georgia's road football game against Missouri Saturday, November 14 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within Missouri's football program, according to the SEC.
AUSTELL, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring for the upcoming holiday season. The park in Austell, Georgia is looking to hire a variety of positions from entry level to management opportunities. Immediate seasonal holiday hiring positions include:
Holiday actors and show performers
Food Service
Rides
Admissions
Retail
Games
Six Flags Over Georgia states that job perks for team members include advancement opportunities, reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, free park admission and incentives from area business.
Interested applicants must be at least 16 years of age and should apply online first at sixflagsjobs.com.
The deadline for applications is Sunday, November 22, 2020.
