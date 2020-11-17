Six Flags Over Georgia hiring for the holiday season

The park is looking to hire a variety of positions from entry level to management opportunities.

AUSTELL, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring for the upcoming holiday season. The park in Austell, Georgia is looking to hire a variety of positions from entry level to management opportunities. Immediate seasonal holiday hiring positions include:

  • Holiday actors and show performers
  • Food Service
  • Rides
  • Admissions
  • Retail
  • Games

Six Flags Over Georgia states that job perks for team members include advancement opportunities, reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, free park admission and incentives from area business.

Interested applicants must be at least 16 years of age and should apply online first at sixflagsjobs.com.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, November 22, 2020.

