Westside, Rutland High schools get state-of-the-art auditorium

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Students at Westside and Rutland High School can finally enjoy the space of a new auditorium.

Each school now has its own state-of-the art auditorium. The Bibb County School District says it’s been a long time coming.

“We were able to create equity because now every high school has the same opportunity for students. Students recognize what you feel about them by what you do” said Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones.

Dr. Jones says having a new performing arts center will benefit students outside of the classroom.

“We believe our students to be well rounded and this would give the students who are arts oriented an opportunity,” said Dr. Jones.

According to Dr. Jones, both centers were completed using funds from the 2016 Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, and took three years to complete.

Eleventh grader Romondo McCrary plays in the band at Westside. He says before the opening of the new center, practice space was limited.

“We were using the lunch room, the band room, and sometimes we did small performances around the school,” said McCrary.

McCrary says they now have the necessary resources for a great performance.

“So now that we have an auditorium. We can finally have that full sound that we were looking for,” said the student.

According to the Bibb County School District, with the completion of these two auditoriums, the District has provided equitable access to auditoriums at six schools.