Cooler temps stick around Thursday

Listen to the content of this post:
We finally broke our streak of above average temperatures today in Macon with high temps staying in the mid 60’s.
Tomorrow will bring another similar day to Middle Georgia with a cold start (and some patchy frost) and a nice warm up to the mid 60’s by the afternoon.
Through the rest of the week and into the weekend we will begin a warming trend that will get us back into the 70’s.
By Sunday we will see a modest increase in low level humidity across Middle Georgia ahead of an approaching cold front.
The front will likely dry out before reaching Middle GA, but expect a small cool down on Tuesday, behind the front.
We won’t stay dry the whole week of Thanksgiving, in fact, rain moves in for one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Thunderstorms will be possible along the cold front on Wednesday, but luckily the rain should be out of our area by Thanksgiving.
Big picture: weather stays quiet for the next few days, but a cool down and storms will be possible ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.