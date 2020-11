Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) — The Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter offers free yoga classes for caregivers.

Originally, the classes met in person but the pandemic forced the classes to meet online. This allows them to reach more people throughout the state.

How to join a class

To join a class, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website. You can also call 800-272-3900.