Baldwin County Schools graduation rates above state average

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Getting a child to graduate truly is a team effort. That’s why Baldwin County School District uses a graduation committee to help its students stay the course.
The committee started in 2014 when the graduation rate was at 66 percent. Six years later, the graduation rate is now at 85 percent.
The 2020 graduating class dealt with pandemic shutdowns in March.
Before the pandemic, the committee met monthly. However, they moved to weekly meetings to ensure the completion of students’ assignments.
Dr. Noris Price, Superintendent of Baldwin County School District, says only 43 students did not graduate this past academic year. They plan to make sure those students graduate this coming year.
Dr. Price said, “some students worked jobs to help their families who were impacted by the pandemic.”
She urges students not to slack on their schoolwork because education can ultimately get them a higher paying job.
The district also checks in with its students to help plan beyond high school graduation.