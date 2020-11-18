Buc-ee’s travel center open in Warner Robins

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Travelers along I-75 in Warner Robins have a new travel center for gassing up, eating, and lounging before hitting the road.
Buc-ee’s held its grand opening in Warner Robins. The Warner Robins Chamber of Commerce, local, and state officials are thrilled.
“I think we are going to see a lot of growth out here in this area. I think we are going to see a lot of sales tax,” said Mayor Randy Toms.
“Part of those tax dollars go back to hotel/motel taxes, and fuel taxes for infrastructure but also when it comes to tourism itself,” said Jay Flesher, chairman of Robins Regional Chamber.
Mayor Toms says the 53,000 square-foot travel center took a year to build. The center includes over 100 fueling pumps, along with meal and clothing options for travelers.
Buc-ee’s also creates new jobs for the city.
“200 plus jobs you know is a lot, ” said Beaver Aplin, president of Buc-ee’s.
According to Aplin, Buc-ee’s pays $15 an hour.
“We’ve been doing it a long time. It’s not a temporary thing. It’s not going away,” Aplin said.
Mayor Toms and the crew say they’re excited about this new establishment and can’t wait to see all the business it brings to town.
Buc-ee’s is known for pristine bathrooms, the most competitively priced gasoline, and friendly service.
The travel center operates 24 hours.