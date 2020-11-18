City of Byron cancels Christmas parade amid pandemic

Listen to the content of this post:

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Byron canceled its 2020 Christmas. This is according to the city’s Facebook page.

The Byron Welcome Center, along with our Mayor and other City of Byron officials said in the Facebook post:

We sadly made the decision to cancel the parade for this year. We know many people look forward to our parade every year, and this was not a decision made without much consideration for alternative ways to proceed.

Many of the participants from last year and previous years chose not to participate this year, including. This includes both Peach County High School and Byron Middle School bands, according to the Facebook post.

The city says it plans to have a 2021 Christmas parade.