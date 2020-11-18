Cox gives $5,000 grant to The Mentors Project in Macon

Cox Communications announced a $5,000 grant for The Mentors Project, Tuesday.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
6
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mentors Project in Macon plans to use grant money to focus on quality education and poverty reduction programs.

Tuesday, Cox Communications announced a $5,000 grant for The Mentors Project, a local organization that provides role models for students who need additional support outside their family to succeed academically, socially and personally.

Additionally, during the pandemic, The Mentors Project has also been serving meals to as many as 500 families weekly.

“The additional support is critical now, as the underserved children we serve, 95 percent of whom live at or below the poverty line, need devices and hotspots to participate in learning,” said June O’Neal, executive director of The Mentor’s Project. “This grant has been a tremendous blessing and has enabled us to leverage additional resources in order to serve more children.”

Cox’s Southeast Region includes the Gulf Coast markets of Pensacola, and Ft. Walton Beach; the Central Florida markets of Gainesville and Ocala; the Middle Georgia markets of Macon and Warner Robins; and Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Louisiana. Employees helped identify and select the most impactful non-profits in their markets.

Previous articleMacon-Bibb Commission requests renaming interchange after former mayor
Next articleMan wanted for Jones County arson arrested in Ohio
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.