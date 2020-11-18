Cox gives $5,000 grant to The Mentors Project in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mentors Project in Macon plans to use grant money to focus on quality education and poverty reduction programs.
Tuesday, Cox Communications announced a $5,000 grant for The Mentors Project, a local organization that provides role models for students who need additional support outside their family to succeed academically, socially and personally.
Additionally, during the pandemic, The Mentors Project has also been serving meals to as many as 500 families weekly.
“The additional support is critical now, as the underserved children we serve, 95 percent of whom live at or below the poverty line, need devices and hotspots to participate in learning,” said June O’Neal, executive director of The Mentor’s Project. “This grant has been a tremendous blessing and has enabled us to leverage additional resources in order to serve more children.”
Cox’s Southeast Region includes the Gulf Coast markets of Pensacola, and Ft. Walton Beach; the Central Florida markets of Gainesville and Ocala; the Middle Georgia markets of Macon and Warner Robins; and Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Louisiana. Employees helped identify and select the most impactful non-profits in their markets.