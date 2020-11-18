‘I Just Want To Help People’: Florida Man Feeds Neighborhood

Listen to the content of this post:

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH/NBC News) — A Fort Myers, Florida man is serving up relief to neighbors left out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It all started with a sign.

Carlton Crabbe put the words “Free Food” at the end of his driveway with the hopes anyone who couldn’t afford to eat would take up his offer.

Crabbe, who stays home to take care of his wife in the wake of her stroke, had time to cook for his neighbors in need and they started to show up.

“I just want to help people, that’s all,” Crabbe said. He knew many in his Fort Myers community had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and could use a free meal.

The meals started with just hamburgers and hot dogs, but have expanded to include a variety of comfort foods. Sometimes up to three dozen people will show up on any given day.

