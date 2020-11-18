Friday’s Peach County, Central football game canceled

|
Listen to the content of this post:
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Friday’s scheduled football game between Peach County and Central is canceled.
The cancellation is due to a positive COVID-19 test result for a Peach County player, according to a Facebook post by Peach County Schools Wednesday.
The game between the Trojans (7-1, 6-0 2-AAA) and Chargers (5-3, 5-1 2-AAA), the final scheduled regular season contest for both teams, will be marked as a “no-contest” per Georgia High School Association rules, according to the post.
“As a result of following the Department of Public Health (DPH) guidelines on contact tracing and other football players being administered COVID-19 tests, varsity football practices and activities are also suspended while awaiting test results,” the post said.
The cancellation is the region’s second this week. Crisp County School System announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that Crisp County’s game against Pike County was called off due to “COVID quarantines on the Pike County Football Team.”
Peach County leads the region standings. Crisp County (8-1, 5-1 2-AAA) and Central are tied for second but Crisp County beat the Chargers last week. Jackson (4-4, 3-3 2-AAA) is fourth.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.