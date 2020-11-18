Friday’s Peach County, Central football game canceled

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
30
Listen to the content of this post:

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Friday’s scheduled football game between Peach County and Central is canceled.

The cancellation is due to a positive COVID-19 test result for a Peach County player, according to a Facebook post by Peach County Schools Wednesday.

The game between the Trojans (7-1, 6-0 2-AAA) and Chargers (5-3, 5-1 2-AAA), the final scheduled regular season contest for both teams, will be marked as a “no-contest” per Georgia High School Association rules, according to the post.

“As a result of following the Department of Public Health (DPH) guidelines on contact tracing and other football players being administered COVID-19 tests, varsity football practices and activities are also suspended while awaiting test results,” the post said.

The cancellation is the region’s second this week. Crisp County School System announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that Crisp County’s game against Pike County was called off due to “COVID quarantines on the Pike County Football Team.”

Peach County leads the region standings. Crisp County (8-1, 5-1 2-AAA) and Central are tied for second but Crisp County beat the Chargers last week. Jackson (4-4, 3-3 2-AAA) is fourth.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleHooked On Science: Utensil Balance
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!