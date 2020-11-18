Macon-Bibb Commission requests renaming interchange after former mayor

Commissioners approved requesting the renaming of the interchange at Eisenhower Parkway and Interstate 475 after former mayor Major David Carter.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
50
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners want to rename a road interchange after a former Macon mayor.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, commissioners approved a request to renaming the interchange at Eisenhower Parkway and Interstate 475 after Major David Carter. The measure requests state lawmakers proposal legislation for the renaming since the area is a Georgia Department of Transportation interchange.

Carter served in the U.S. Army and served more than 18 years on Macon City Council. In 1995, he served as Mayor of Macon following the appointment of Mayor Tommy Olmstead to the Georgia Department of Human Resources.

Commissioners are also requesting signage reading “Maj. David L. Carter Interchange” be added to west Macon area.

Previous articleMacon-Bibb County Commission approves new employee pay scale
Next articleCox gives $5,000 grant to The Mentors Project in Macon
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.