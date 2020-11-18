Macon-Bibb Commission requests renaming interchange after former mayor

Georgia's road football game against Missouri Saturday, November 14 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within Missouri's football program, according to the SEC.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners want to rename a road interchange after a former Macon mayor.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, commissioners approved a request to renaming the interchange at Eisenhower Parkway and Interstate 475 after Major David Carter. The measure requests state lawmakers proposal legislation for the renaming since the area is a Georgia Department of Transportation interchange.
Carter served in the U.S. Army and served more than 18 years on Macon City Council. In 1995, he served as Mayor of Macon following the appointment of Mayor Tommy Olmstead to the Georgia Department of Human Resources.
Commissioners are also requesting signage reading “Maj. David L. Carter Interchange” be added to west Macon area.
