Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department completed its annual Turkey Fry Fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy.

Jeff Sanders, Chief of Station Three, says the fundraiser means a lot to him and his son.

“He got diagnosed at five years old with Muscular Dystrophy,” Sanders explained. “So the connection with MDA and fundraising took on a more personal level.”

The fire station sells 120 fried turkeys each year, along with 40 smoked hams and turkeys.

The station is sold out of turkeys for this year, raising around $8,000. The money goes towards helping MD research, and sending kids with the disorder to summer camps.

Chief Sanders’ son, Brandon Sanders, says he appreciates the fire department and support from the community.

“The fire department has done things for years all around the country to help bring awareness to it, I think it’s just very important,” Brandon stated. “They do other things for other diseases, like cancer too but I do think it’s good to do something for MD because it’s kind of overlooked sometimes.”

The fundraiser creates awareness for Muscular Dystrophy while also making sure people have a safe Thanksgiving. Fire educator Jeremy Webb, says firefighters usually see an increase in cooking accidents this time of year.

“Moreso during the holiday time we see an influx or increase of residents frying turkeys,” Webb states. “And we see more people not following safety precautions around that time of year.”

Webb reminds those who fry a turkey, to cook outside away from their home, wear proper hand and eye protection, and use extra caution while handling grease.

“Water does not put out grease fires, it will make those matters worse. You need to have a proper ABC fire extinguisher when you’re frying or using a large amount of grease.”

Chief Brenda Thomas hopes everyone in Bibb County follows safety guidelines when cooking for the holidays. She encourages people to call the fire department if they have any safety concerns.

“The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and Chief Marvin Riggins want everyone to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.”

Those who want to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, but missed the turkey fundraiser, can forward checks to the fire department and address them to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.