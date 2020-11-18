Macon-Bibb County Commission approves new employee pay scale

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb County employees are getting a pay raise.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission approved an ordinance Tuesday night for a 1.5 percent pay increase for all county employees.

The change comes after a pay scale study. The goal is to make the county more competitive when it comes to recruiting, retaining, and promoting employees.

“We’re short a little over 150 officers compared to what we were at the beginning of consolidation,” said Macon-Bibb Sheriff David Davis. “So if we could hire at least half that number if I could hire about 70 or 75 more deputies it would really make a significant impact.”

The pay increases come in steps.

The new pay scale takes effect January 1, 2021.

Employees should see the increase reflected in the January 10 through January 23 pay period.