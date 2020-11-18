Man wanted for Jones County arson arrested in Ohio

|
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man linked to several arsons across Georgia, including a fire in Jones County, is now behind bars.
According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, authorities in Ohio arrested 36-year-old Brandon Morton, Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in Euclid.
According to the Commissioners Office, Morton will be extradited to Georgia in the coming days.
Morton is wanted in connection to an apartment fire on Old Clinton Road in Gray. Jones County deputies say Morton broke into an apartment at the Dulles Park complex and set a living room couch on fire.
“We are incredibly grateful for the swift action of local law enforcement in Ohio, the Georgia media outlets who helped spread the word about this case, and everyday Georgians who kept an eye out for this alleged arsonist,” said Commissioner King. “Georgians can rest easy knowing state and local law enforcement across the country take crimes of arson very seriously.”
Morton also has warrants out of Henry County.