Southwest High School continues remote learning due to COVID issue

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District announced that Southwest High School students will remain in remote learning through Thanksgiving Break due to staffing related to COVID-19.
- Elam at Southwest High School — Face-to-face resumes instruction on Thursday, November 19. As a reminder, Elam Alexander Academy at Burke was not previously impacted.
- Southwest High — Face-to-face resumes instruction on Monday, November 30. Until that time, Southwest students should follow all virtual instruction protocols through Tuesday, November 24.
- Buses will continue to run for students involved in Hutchings College and Career Academy, SOAR, 8.5, PLC and dual enrollment classes. During virtual learning, curbside meal service will be offered at Southwest on Mondays and Wednesdays. Students may find meal order forms in ClassLink.
- Employees at Southwest High School returned on November 18. They will continue to reporting to the building during remote learning. Individuals identified as close contacts will continue to work remotely during their quarantine period as established by CDC guidance or the North Central Health District.